Those seeking to tarnish Iran’s true image to pay heavy price

“Those seeking to show Iran as an unstable country, while the country is making all-out efforts to contain the coronavirus as well as the US bullying, will definitely pay heavy prices for their actions,” Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the final stage of the 'Great Prophet-14' military drill in the south of the country.

“Our armed forces will employ all their capacities to defend the Islamic Republic in the face of any aggression, as well as any destabilizing threat,” he stressed.

He warned that “the occupying and corrupt countries that have already faced the crushing response of the Islamic Republic to their threats and misconducts, shall await more consequences for their behavior against the Iranian nation.”

The IRGC by Navy and Aerospace forces jointly started the final stage of the 'Great Prophet-14' military drill the southern Hormozgan province on Tuesday.

IRGC Navy’s missile, ship, and drone units and IRGC Aerospace’s missile, drone, and radar units will conduct numerous operations.

Waging attacks against a virtual enemy using missiles, ships, and drones, laying defensive mines, cutting the communication between virtual enemy’s ships, launching rockets from helicopters, and launching coast-to-sea missiles are among agenda of this stage of the drill.

Meanwhile, the drill will be monitored for the first time by the Noor-1 Satellite that was put into orbit on April 22.

