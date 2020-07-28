IRGC to use long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles in drill

During the Great Prophet-14 military drill which has stated today, “Anti-ballistic and -cruise missiles defense have been carried out and some surprising weapons and equipment such as long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles that can target ships from a long distance will be used,” said Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, spokesman of the war game.

The final stage of the drill kicked off today in the Hormozgan province jointly by IRGC Navy and Aerospace.

According to Nilforushan, the military exercise is based upon plans for fighting hybrid warfare and network-oriented combats proportional to the IRGC’s offense doctrine.

While making maximum use of optical devices and telecommunications, forces that attend the drill will also use manned and unmanned equipment to exercise tactics for biological warfare, he said.

The spokesman also noted that the exercise involves a large number of popular forces and Naval Basij servicemen.

IRGC Navy’s missile, vessel, and drones units and IRGC Aerospace’s missile, drone, and radar units will conduct operations.

Waging attacks against virtual enemy using missiles, ships, and drones, laying defensive mines, cutting the communication between virtual enemy’s ships, launching rockets from helicopters, and launching coast-to-sea missiles are among agenda of this stage of the drill.

Meanwhile, the drill will be monitored for the first time by the Noor-1 Satellite that was put into orbit on April 22.

