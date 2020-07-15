Hiroshima Intl. Filmfest. to host 2 Iranian animations

Directed by Amir Houshang Moein, ‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

Recently, the Iranian animation won the special award at the Portuguese film festival which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has won also the first prize at the fifth edition of 'Animation Marathon' film festival in Greece last year, as well as 12 international awards and taken part at more than 30 international film festivals.

'Crab', by Shiva Sadegh Amini, is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

At the competition section of the 18th edition of the festival, 59 works from different countries were selected. These 59 works are the representatives of the 2,339 entries in total that will vie at four competition programs.

The 18th edition of the Oscar-qualifying festival will take place August 20-24 at JMS Aster Plaza. Established by Mr. Renzo Kinoshita and Ms. Sayoko Kinoshita, the celebrated event gathers the international community together every two years under the perennial slogan of “Love and Peace.”

