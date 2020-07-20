Iranian animation nominated for Golden Goblet at SIFF

Crab is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

The 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will open on July 25 with a pretty decent lineup of screenings which will run till August 7.

At least 300 new films will be screened at the event.

Crab, along with another Iranian animation 'Am I A Wolf?’ will also take part at the competition section of the 2020 Hiroshima International Animation Festival in Japan in August.

