Jul 21, 2020, 3:07 AM

Iranian animation nominated for Golden Goblet at SIFF

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MAN) – Iranian animation ‘Crabi’, by Shiva Sadegh Amini, has been nominated for Golden Goblet Award at this year’s Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Crab is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

The 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will open on July 25 with a pretty decent lineup of screenings which will run till August 7.

At least 300 new films will be screened at the event.

Crab, along with another Iranian animation 'Am I A Wolf?’ will also take part at the competition section of the 2020 Hiroshima International Animation Festival in Japan in August.   

