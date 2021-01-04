Iranian 'Am I a Wolf?' joins 2021 Oscar Academy Awards list

Every year, prestigious film festivals approved by the Academy Awards present the winners of best animation to the Academy Awards. The list includes the most beautiful, innovative, and distinctive animations of the world.

The Iranian animation "Am I Wolf? " directed by Amir Hoshang Moeen has managed to enter the final list of 2021 Oscar Academy Awards animated short films.

The animation "Am I a Wolf" has won 15 international awards so far and has had more than 30 appearances at the international level.

Special Award of Monstera International Animation Festival in Portugal, first prize at the 5th Animation Marathon and etc. are among the title of some of the festivals in which the animation shone.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. In the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The name of another Iranian animation titled "Song Sparrow" directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia has been also shortlisted in the 2021 Oscar list.

