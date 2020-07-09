Iranian animation 'This Side, Other Side' to vie in Slovakia

Directed by Lida Fazli, the animation narrates the story of some kids from the two sides of a borderline that make friends and play games with one another. This amity between the kids enrages the adults and triggers them to start a war.

The Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB) is a festival of animated films made for children and youth. It is held in capital of Slovakia - Bratislava. It has earned a special place on the map of international festivals due to its focusing exclusively on animation intended for children.

In 1991, it achieved the status of international festivals and has cooperated with the international organization of UNICEF since its very beginning. In 2018 the BAB festival became a member of the European Children´s Film Association and its independent jury awards ECFA Award.

The Festival’s mission is reportedly to foster artistic confrontation in the field of animation intended for children, create conditions for the evaluation thereof and hence support the complex development of this unique kind of art.

The event will be held on 5-10 October 2020 in Slovakia.

