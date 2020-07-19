'Better than Neil Armstrong’ wins at Southport filmfest.

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ is the story of four kids who start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called ‘The Redland’, but the gates of The Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

Run by film-makers for film-makers, this festival is destined to become a significant annual event on the cultural calendar in the Northwest of England, reads the event’s website, adding their simple aim is to showcase the very best short films from around the world.

The event was held online from June 26 to 28.

The Iranian short film has competed in more than 40 international festivals across the world so far, obtaining numerous awards.

