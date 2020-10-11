Iranian animation wins UNICEF Award at Bratislava Festival

The 30th edition of the Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB) was held in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava from October 5 to10 and the Iranian animation “This Side, Other Side” directed by Lida Fazli won the UNICEF Award in this event.

The animation depicts the story of some kids from the two sides of a borderline that make friends and play games with one another, conveying the message that no boundaries can prevent the formation of friendships and love between children.

The film also took part in the competition section of the 36th edition of the Italian Cartoon Club Festival, the official section of the fourth edition of the Hong Kong Kids International Film Festival (KIFF), and the competition section of the 11th Golden Cocker International Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB) is a festival of animated films made for children and youth. It is held in the capital of Slovakia - Bratislava. It has earned a special place on the map of international festivals due to its focusing exclusively on animation intended for children.

