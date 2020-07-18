Canada's Fantasia Film Festival to screen Iranian animation

The 7-minute short animated piece, ‘The Spinning Top’, is about a child who searches through his dreams and memories for his spinning top.

Fantasia International Film Festival is a film festival that has been based mainly in Montreal since its founding in 1996. Regularly held in July of each year, it is valued by both hardcore genre film fans, and distributors, who take advantage of the eclectic line up to select foreign and domestic films for release across North America. By virtue of the reputation developed over the last 15 years, this festival has been described as perhaps the "most outstanding and largest genre film festival in North America".

The 24th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival will be held on 20 Aug. - 2 Sep. 2020.

