Two Iranian animations to be screened in Bulgaria film festival

The 11th Golden Kuker festival will be held from September 1 to 6 in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. Two Iranian animations namely, “Moist memory” directed by Masoud Qodsieh and “This way, that way” by Lida Fazli will be screened in the short animation section of the festival (films under 10 minutes).

In this section, 48 films from Iran, Germany, Argentina, England, the United States, and a number of other countries are participating.

The festival was held annually in May and has been postponed to September due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Moist memory" depicts the picture of a young boy searching for a girl who disappeared suddenly while playing on a foothill. The film had previously won the Best Animated Feature Film award in Portugal.

“This way, that way” narrates the story of love and affection among children and shows that their world is full of peace and friendship.

