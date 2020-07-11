‘Am I a Wolf?’ wins at animation festival in Portugal

The Iranian animation won the special award at the Portuguese film festival which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ also won the first prize at the fifth edition of 'Animation Marathon' film festival in Greece last year.

The animation has won 12 international awards and taken part at more than 30 international film festivals.

Lisbon Animation Festival is an event where animated films meet other media and arts, aiming to present, disseminate, experiment and discuss ideas, crossing over new artistic approaches and forms, on which animated film is the narrative and aesthetic expression.

