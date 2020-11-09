Romanian Filmfest to host Iranian animation "Crab"

Iranian "Crab" directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi has managed to take part at the 15th International Animated Film Festival in Romania.

Being produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, “Crab”, as its eighth international presence in this festival, will be competing with 13 other films from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Switzerland, Cyprus, Italy, Hungary, Ukraine, Australia, Britain, and France.

The 11-minute animation 'Crab' is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

Being one of the Oscar Academy-approved festivals, Animest International Animation Film Festival will be held virtually from November 9 to 15 in Bucharest, Romania.

