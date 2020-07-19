  1. Culture
Iranian short film wins at Japan Media Arts Fest.

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Solmaz Etemad won the Best Short Film Screenplay Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival for her work "Cellmate."

Solmaz Etemad was one of the four winners of the Best Short Film Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival for her short film named "Cellmate" directed by Behzad Khodaveisi.

The Japan Media Arts Festival is an annual event organized by the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs since 1997.

The festival will announce its winners prior to its opening which will be on September 18. Solmaz Etemad will travel to Japan to receive her award if the event is held according to the schedule.

Ghorban Najafi and Saba Mohammadi have starred in the film and it is produced by Tirdad Farjam Rad.

