Iranian animation ‘Crab’ competing at Animafest Cyprus

The 11-minute animation is made with pastel and oil paint technique on paper combined with the rotoscopic technique.

It is the story of a shy and isolated boy who is interested to be a member of the theater group at school. But, the only role that is offered to him is the role of a crab.

A 2020 production, ‘Crab’ competes for the award with 54 other films from Canada, the UK, Estonia, the US, Japan, and Russia among others.

The Grand Prix includes a cash prize of 1,000 euro and an original silkscreen print of the festival poster, signed by the artist, Croatian illustrator and animation filmmaker Lucija Mrzljak.

The short work will also be shown in the 2020 Hiroshima International Animation Festival in Japan later this month.

It has also been selected to participate in the Ottawa International Animation Festival in September.

The 19th edition of the Countryside Animafest Cyprus is underway at the village of Salamiou despite Covid-19 limitations thanks to its open-air nature.

However, organizers have announced that due to the pandemic a limited version of the festival is presented this year with no exhibitions or masterclasses.

HJ/4994859