‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ to be screened in Germany

The film is to screened in German cinemas in late August 2020.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

Behnaz Jafari, Faqiheh Soltani, Fereshteh Sadr-Orafaee, Bahram Afshar, Fereshteh Hosseini and Babak Karimi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

The film has so far gained international recognition by attending a number of events and winning a number of awards, including the Grand Jury Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

ZZ/4976579