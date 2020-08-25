Iranian ‘Crab’ wins Special Jury Prize at Hiroshima Filmfest.

Iranian short animation ‘Crab’ directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi is the second product of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults that won a prize in the competition section of the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival 2020.

Produced with pastel and oil paint technique on paper combined with rotoscopic designs and dramatic sounds, the 11-minute animation is the story of a shy and isolated boy who is interested to be a member of the theater group at school. But, the only role that is offered to him is the role of a crab.

This year, 59 films from all over the world entered the competition section of this biennial festival.

Among these films, the animation "Crab" won the Special Jury Prize, and the "Am I Wolf" directed by Amir Hoshang Moin won the cash prize of one million yen as well as the statuette of the Hiroshima Film Festival.

Today, Hiroshima Festival is considered one of the most respected animation festivals in the world along with the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Ottawa International Animation Festival, and Zagreb World Festival of Animated Films. It is also qualified as an Academy Award Short Film Festival.

