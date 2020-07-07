TEDPIX notches record high of 1.74mn points

َAs reported, above 9.23 billion of shares and securities at the value of 157.268 trillion rials (about $748.8 million) were exchanged at the TSE on Tuesday.

Mobarakeh Steel Company, Tamin Petroleum and Petrochemical Investment Company (TAPPICO), Iran Khodro, and Parsian Parsian Oil and Gas Development Group were the main role players pushing up the index on the day.

On Monday, the steep rise in the price of shares of Social Security Investment Company known locally as Shasta, the largest Iranian holding and the fourth in TSE in terms of market capitalization, pushed up the TEDPIX to 1,736,402 points, making an unprecedented 4.9% gain by adding more than 80,972 points.

FX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 252 points to 18,064 on the same day.

As reported, 3.849 billion shares worth 3.89 trillion rials ($18.32 million) were exchanged at the OTC market.

