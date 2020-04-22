TEDPIX climbs 14,267 points to reach 740,404

As reported, on the same day, more than 84.2 tons of hydrocarbon products, at the value of above two trillion trials (above $13.33 million), were traded at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

TSE registered its highest-ever jump on Saturday, the index gained 23,219 points in a single day to stand at 668,981, as over 5.775 billion securities worth 61.55 trillion rials (about $1.465 billion) were traded through 830,000 deals.

The first market’s index rose 17,205 points and the second market’s index climbed 46,040 points at TSE on Saturday.

The past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) witnessed a very fruitful performance for the country’s stock market.

As TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced, the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange jumped 2.6 folds, while Return on Investment (ROI) reached 180 percent in the previous year.

TSE is one of the four major stock exchanges of Iran, the other three exchanges are Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

