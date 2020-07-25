TEDPIX 2.88% higher on Sat.

The TSE’s equal-weighted index gained 22,663 points to end in green on the same day.

About 9.53 billion shares valued at 188.36 trillion rials (nearly $940 million) were exchanged via 2.199 million deals at TSE for the day.

National Iranian Copper Industries Company gave the biggest boost to the benchmark index, followed by Social Security Investment Company and Isfahan Oil Refinery.

FX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 685 points to 20,204 on the same day.

As reported, 2.245 billion shares worth 58.52 trillion rials ($278.6 million) were exchanged via 698,918 deals at the OTC market.

