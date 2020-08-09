TEDPIX hovering above 2mn points

The index registered a growth of 2.18 percent on this day.

The TSE’s equal-weighted index gained 11,642 to stand at 546,020 points to end in green on Sunday.

About 9.05 billion shares valued at 170.07 trillion rials (nearly $759 million) were exchanged for the day.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 413 points to 21,535 on the same day.

As reported, 2.81 billion shares worth 83.5 trillion rials ($371 million) were exchanged at the OTC market.

