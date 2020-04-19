TEDPIX jumps 20,000 points on Sun.

The index gained 20,839 points on the day to stand at 689,744.

Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries, Mobarakeh Steel of Isfahan, Parsian Bank and National Copper Industries had the main influence on the index.

TSE registered its highest-ever jump on Saturday, the index gained 23,219 points in a single day to stand at 668,981, as over 5.775 billion securities worth 61.55 trillion rials (about $1.465 billion) were traded through 830,000 deals.

The first market’s index rose 17,205 points and the second market’s index climbed 46,040 points at TSE on Saturday.

The past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) witnessed a very fruitful performance for the country’s stock market.

As TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced, the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange jumped 2.6 folds, while Return on Investment (ROI) reached 180 percent in the previous year.

MNA/4904289