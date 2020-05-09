TEXPIX exceeds 1mn points for 1st time

The gauge rose 4.4 percent to close at 1,020,897.

As reported, 6.59 shares at the value of above 100 trillion rials (about $590 million) traded via more than one million deals on Saturday.

The rally was mainly led by gains in industrial, petrochemical, and mineral stocks such as Mobarakeh Steel Co., Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industrial Co.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 365 points, reaching 11,514 on the same day.

Some 2.35 billion securities worth 43.7 trillion rials (about $257 million) were traded through 630,000 deals.

