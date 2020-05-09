  1. Economy
May 9, 2020, 7:21 PM

TEXPIX exceeds 1mn points for 1st time

TEXPIX exceeds 1mn points for 1st time

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Registering a growth of 42,372 points, the Tehran Stock Exchange’s main index (TEDPIX) of shares exceeded one million points, 1,020,000 points, for the first time on Saturday.

The gauge rose 4.4 percent to close at 1,020,897.

As reported, 6.59 shares at the value of above 100 trillion rials (about $590 million) traded via more than one million deals on Saturday.

The rally was mainly led by gains in industrial, petrochemical, and mineral stocks such as Mobarakeh Steel Co., Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industrial Co.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 365 points, reaching 11,514 on the same day.

Some 2.35 billion securities worth 43.7 trillion rials (about $257 million) were traded through 630,000 deals.

MNA/TSN2262210

News Code 158499

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News