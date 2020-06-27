TEDPIX ready to touch 1.5mn points

As reported, 5.82 billion shares at the value of 95.425 trillion rials ($489.3 million) were exchanged on Saturday.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 829 units on the same day and reached 16,031 points.

Some 2.647 billion shares at the value of 48.849 trillion rials ($250.50 million) were traded at IFB.

Some describe the surge in stock market indices as a consequence of the Saturday's drop in foreign currency rates and gold prices at Iran's domestic market.

In a press conference on Monday, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) announced that the amount of liquidity absorbed by Iran’s capital market has reached 500 trillion rials (about $12 billion) during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Hasan Ghalibaf-Asl also said, “It is while the total amount of liquidity entered into this market stood at 300 trillion rials (about $7.14 billion) during the past year.”

