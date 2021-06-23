TSE becomes Board member of FEAS

At the 32nd meeting of General Assembly of Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), Tehran Stock Exchange (TAE) became a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the 32nd meeting of General Assembly of FEAS was held virtually due to the restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

At this meeting, financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 were approved and yearlong performance of the Secretariat and committees were reviewed

In addition, the plan predicted for 2021 was also evaluated by Board members.

It should be noted that Iran Fara Bourse, stock exchanges of Cyprus, Tashkent and Palestine along with Armenian Deposits were selected as members of the Board of Directors of FEAS Audit Committee for two years.

