Iranians allured by booming stock market

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – The booming stock market with its successful performance has been welcomed by Iranian investors and shareholders in the almost past six months.

Considering the forex rate fluctuations, inflation rate, and general economic status quo of the country, Iranians have found the stock market a safe haven to gain benefits via making investments and also to keep their monetary assets safe against rial depreciation.

As of March 21, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TEDPIX) has witnessed a huge growth, jumping from 500,000 points to its current two million points.

Iranian officials are reportedly aimed at the internationalization of the Iranian stock market, as well.

There are some concerns, however. The rising value of shares at the time of negative economic growth is not normal.

Therefore, any probable decreases in the value of shares in the future will have serious consequences, in particular for the new applicants who have recently flocked the market.

More than four million new trading accounts have been opened in Iran’s stock market since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), reports say.