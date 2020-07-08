Rouhani urges unity against US plots

“Americans are seeking to devise a plot against us and we are all required to stand against this,” he said during a cabinet session on Wednesday, noting that Israeli and US regimes seek to sow discord between people and government and among Iranian branches.

Elsewhere, referring to the government’s foreign policy, he said “We have a strategic view towards our foreign relations.”

“Our perspective is to have good and constructive interaction with the countries of the region and our neighbors. Of course, two (neighboring) countries themselves did not want to have constructive relations with us, and if they wanted so, we would have good relations with them.”

“We have aimed to establish good relations with important Asian and European countries, including China, India, Russia, and even with Europe. The Europeans did the right thing for a period, but failed to continue the path due to US pressures,” Rouhani added.

He went on to say that Iran has always sought to develop good ties with Africa and South America

Call for increasing IPOs in TSE

President Rouhani pointed to the need to increase initial public offerings in the Tehran Stock Exchange which is seeing historic growth in recent months.

He said that “the stock market should continue its path with strength.”

“People have entered this market based on trust to government and we are responsible for protecting people’s assets,” Rouhani said.

He went on to say that boosting IPOs is essential if the stock market aims to continue its path as before.

Gaining 28,803 points on Tuesday, the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), TEDPIX, rallied to a historic level of 1,747,000 points. As reported, above 9.23 billion of shares and securities at the value of 157.268 trillion rials (about $748.8 million) were exchanged at the TSE on Tuesday.

