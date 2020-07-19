  1. Economy
TEDPIX poised to touch 2mn points

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 – Gaining 55,000 points on Sunday, the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), TEDPIX, rallied to a historic level of 1,864,000 points.

َAs reported, above 13.56 billion of shares and securities at the value of 217.680 trillion rials (about $964.4 million) were exchanged via 2.079 million deals at the TSE on Sunday.

Parsian Parsian Oil and Gas Development Group, Iranian Investments Petrochemical Company (IIPGC) and Tamin Petroleum and Petrochemical Investment Company (TAPPICO) were the main role players pushing up the index on the day.

FX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 646 points to 19,322 on the same day.

As reported, 3.502 billion shares worth 77.8 trillion rials ($338.2 million) were exchanged at the OTC market.

