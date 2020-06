As reported, the index could register a growth of 4.36 on the day.

Some 5.79 billion shares were traded in the market at the total value of 10.355 trillion rials (about $54.5 million).

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 563 units to reach 16,516 points.

This is while TEDPIX dropped 10,000 points to 1.481 on Monday but registered a growth of 46,800 points on Saturday, and stood at 1,466,000 points.

HJ/ 4962347