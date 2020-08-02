  1. Economy
Shares set fresh records, TEDPIX at 2.01mn points

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – The benchmark of the Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX pushed up 49,782 points surging the past key level to a historic level of 2.01 million points on Sunday.

The index registered a growth of 2.54 percent on this day.

The TSE’s equal-weighted index gained 8,759 to stand at 526,886 points to end in green on Sunday.

About 13.57 billion shares valued at 235.02 trillion rials (nearly $1.04 billion) were exchanged via 2.56 million deals at TSE for the day.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 535 points to 20,818 on the same day.

As reported, 2.67 billion shares worth 59.7 trillion rials ($265.5 million) were exchanged at the OTC market.

