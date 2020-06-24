TEDPIX at 1.4mn points for 1st time in history

Registering a growth of 28,414 points, the index reached at 1,419,000 points.

As reported, traders conducted one million deals at the value of 116.750 trillion rials ($598.7 million) on Wednesday.

TEDPIX has scaled 28.77 percent in the past Iranian schedule month (April 21-June 20) from its previous month, reports say.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 100,000 units on the same day and reached 15,199 points.

Dealers at this market conducted 633,000 exchanges at the value of 66.86 trillion rials ($342.8 million).

HJ/ISN99040403273