TSE's main index surpasses 1.6mn points

By the present moment, more than 3.94 billion shares at the value of 5.612 trillion rials ($29.5 million) have been exchanged in 602,000 deals.

Persian Gulf Chemical industry company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the main role players pushing up the index on Wednesday.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), improved 391 points to 16,908 by the time.

As reported, 959 million shares worth 2.172 trillion rials ($11.43 million) were exchanged in 305,000 deals in the OTC market.

On Tuesday, TEDPIX gained 64,000 points to 1,546,850 on Tuesday, breaking above the psychological 1.5 million points.

