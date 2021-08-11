  1. Economy
Aug 11, 2021, 3:04 PM

'Milak' Border between Iran, Afghanistan reopened: IRICA spox

'Milak' Border between Iran, Afghanistan reopened: IRICA spox

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Tue. announced the opening of ‘Milak’ Border between Iran and Afghanistan which had been closed for recent developments in vicinity of the border.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA broke the news on Wed. and said that ‘Milak’ Border was reopened with the passage of three Iranian trucks packed with export goods.

With reopening of ‘Milak’ Border, all three of Iran's official borders with Afghanistan are open, he said, adding that trend of exporting Iranian goods is continuing to Afghanistan through Afghan traders and shipping companies.

It should be noted that “Milak” Border in Sistan and Baluchestan province had been closed since last week due to the spread of insecurities in the vicinity of the border.

According to this report, Dogharoon Border in Khorasan Razavi province and Mahirud Border in South Khorasan province are also open for doing trade and business activities, IRICA Spokesman added.

MA/5279011

News Code 177240
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177240/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News