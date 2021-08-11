'Milak' Border between Iran, Afghanistan reopened: IRICA spox

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA broke the news on Wed. and said that ‘Milak’ Border was reopened with the passage of three Iranian trucks packed with export goods.

With reopening of ‘Milak’ Border, all three of Iran's official borders with Afghanistan are open, he said, adding that trend of exporting Iranian goods is continuing to Afghanistan through Afghan traders and shipping companies.

It should be noted that “Milak” Border in Sistan and Baluchestan province had been closed since last week due to the spread of insecurities in the vicinity of the border.

According to this report, Dogharoon Border in Khorasan Razavi province and Mahirud Border in South Khorasan province are also open for doing trade and business activities, IRICA Spokesman added.

