Trade activity in Mehran Border Crossing increases

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi reiterated that trade activity at Mehran Border increased from two to four days in a week.

With the coordination made between customs officials of the two countries of Iran and Iraq as well as General Directorate of Ilam Customs Office, Mehran Border Crossing, which was previously active in two days i.e. on Sundays and Wednesdays in a week, will be active in four days a week, from Sunday to Wednesday, with daily admitting of 250 Iraqi trucks for transporting exports goods and products, Latifi highlighted.

Shalamcheh border in Khuzestan province is active two days a week while Khosravi border in Kermanshah province has been active on all days of the week since the past two weeks, he said, adding, “It should be noted that Chazzabeh border is still closed.”

