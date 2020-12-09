Above 10k wagons of goods exported from Sarakhs to C Asia

The information was announced by the Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam-Abbas Arbab in an interview with IRNA.

After the reopening of the Sarakhs border in late June, which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, about 10,150 wagons of goods have been exported from the border to Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, he said.

As he said as of late September, more than 1,655 trucks have transported goods from the Sarakhs border to Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries.

"This statistic shows the good volume of exports and transit of Iranian goods despite the levied restrictions by Turkmenistan due to the coronavirus pandemic," he expressed content.

Thanks to the round-the-clock diplomatic consultations with Turkmenistan, some mutual border restrictions have now been lifted, the Iranian ambassador added.

Arbab expressed hope that the presence of Iranian international transport companies at joint borders with Turkmenistan would end in the growth of the exports of Iranian goods to that country as well as central Asia.

Sarakhs border terminal is placed in Khorasan Razavi province, northeast of Iran, and in the common border with Turkmenistan. This border is 186 km away from Mashhad, the center of Khorasan Razavi province. It is to be noted that the nearest city of the opposite country to this border is Sarakhs with a 5km distance.

