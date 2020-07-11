Iran's trade with neighboring countries goes ahead amid COVID

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi reiterated that the country has established trade ties with almost all neighboring states and added, “since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Iran’s trade with other countries has not been halted while the country has faced trade restrictions only with two neighboring countries.”

The country’s remaining borders, which were shut down with other countries due to the outbreak, would be reopened fully observing health protocols, Latifi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the borders in Turkmenistan and added, “in Turkmenistan borders, four land borders of “Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Lotfabad and Incheh Borun” have been closed but in the rail sector, bilateral trade at Sarakhs and Incheh Borun border terminals is active.”

Iran’s seven marketplaces with Iraqi’s KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) are open, he said, adding, “since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Iran’s trade and business activity with other countries has not stopped but the volume of bilateral trade has decreased. Presently, there is not any barrier for exchanging goods at these borders.”

