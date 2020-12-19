Imports, exports from Rimdan-Gabd border become possible

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi broke the news on Sat. and added, “With changing Rimdan from marketplace to the official border, it is possible to carry out all customs procedures including import, export and transit of cargo and passenger between Iran and Pakistan.”

After Mirjaveh border, Rimdan as the official border, will start its activities today for trade between Iran and Pakistan, he said, adding, “Pishin, Kouhak and Jalagh used to be active as marketplace.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the special significance of Iran’s trade with Pakistan and added that more than 1,738,000 tons of goods, valued at $708 million, were exchanged between the two countries in the first eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).

“As of today, an independent customs code has been provided for this border, and we can witness an increase in transit of goods next to the only ocean port in the country,” he maintained.

According to him, different types of liquefied and gas fuels, construction materials, fresh fruits and vegetables, food products, kitchenware, cosmetics, dried nuts, auto spare parts were of Iran’s main export products to Pakistan.

