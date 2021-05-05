Expediency Council turns Incheh Borun into free-trade zone

According to Golestan Governor's Public Relations Deprtment on Wednesday, the Provincial Governor Hadi Haghshenas said that the bill to create an Industrial free trade zone was initially approved by the cabinet in 2014 and received the following approval of the Guardian Council after being approved by the Parliament.

He said that then the bill reached its final destination namely the Expediency Council after the Guardian Council made some amendments to the Parliament-approved bill.

It is noteworthy that the Guardian Council vets legislation passed in the Parliament and if it decides to reject or change a bill, it will be referred to the Expediency Council for final decision.

The governor said that the Incheh Borun provides a unique capacity for the Iranian economy and the deepening of Iran's cultural relations with Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries.

Haghshenas added that the Expediency Council's decision to turn Incheh Borun will lead to the strengthening of the Islamic Republic's position in practice in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

