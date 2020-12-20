Rimdan terminal border to improve Chabahar port activities

Dariush Amani made the remarks in a televised interview.

Informing that Iran is working to establish a comprehensive and united system for managing border terminals, he said that "When a border and a border terminal are officially opened, the responsible agencies are obliged to strengthen themselves in that area."

He added that the terminal at the Rimdan border is to be mechanized.

"Logistics terminals are effective in exchanges in Chabahar port in Sistan and Baluchestan province," he noted.

He added that "After the opening of the Rimdan border terminal, we had a meeting with Pakistani officials on trade development between the two sides."

"We have five active border markets; Pakistan is also establishing facilities in its areas equivalent to our border markets so that the activities of border residents in border areas will improve economically," Amani said.

He hoped that by the cooperation of Pakistani side, the border market of Rimdan would be prosperous.

The official added that during the corona outbreak, the border markets between Iran and Pakistan and Iran and Afghanistan continued activities.

"In Mirjaveh and Rimdan Special Economic Zone in Chabahar Free Zone, we are ready to attract investment according to the appropriate capacities of this region," he announced.

"In the past few months, we have had meetings with officials in Quetta, Pakistan, and Balochistan to discuss the development of economic cooperation and cross-border exchanges through the Mirjavah border," he said.

