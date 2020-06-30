Iran starts exporting serology kits, N95 face masks: IRICA

In a directive forwarded to all executive customs offices, Ali Akbar Shamani an official in charge of IRICA announced the removal of bans on the export of serology kits, medial overalls and surgical gowns, face shields and N95 face masks.

A part of the directive reads as follows, “regarding the removal of the prohibition of the export of serology kits, medical overalls, surgical gowns, face shields and N95 face mask, effective steps should be taken in this regard by all customs offices, so that the aforementioned medical appliances are exported abroad by fully observing of pertinent rules and regulations.”

