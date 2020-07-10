Iran ready to coop. with Pakistan to counter border threats

In reaction to some of the projections in the Pakistani media, which are mainly aimed at creating misunderstandings between the two countries, Hosseini said that certainly, the development of relations between Tehran and Islamabad is not in line with the wishes of the third parties.

As has been repeatedly mentioned in the bilateral high-level military and security meetings between Tehran and Islamabad, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to cooperate with Pakistan to eliminate any security threats on the common border, he added.

He went on to say that the friendly, stable, and fraternal relations between the two countries show that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of Pakistan as its security and strongly condemns any attempt to destabilize this neighboring country.

Emphasizing that Iran has defined and regulated its relations with Pakistan in accordance with mutual respect and interests, Hosseini said that Iran has always played a positive and effective role in creating, protecting, and ensuring the security of the regions.

In recent days, some Pakistani outlets have covered the misleading and suspicious confessions of a Pakistani criminal who is imprisoned in Karachi for serious crimes. It is claimed that he has exchanged information with Iranian security agencies.

ZZ/IRN83850706