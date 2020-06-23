Iran, Afghanistan to develop customs coop.

In this meeting, Mirashrafi said Tehran and Kabul must take advantage of their commonalities to boost trade and economic cooperation.

Since the joint comprehensive cooperation document between the two sides is being prepared, customs cooperation is expected to play a significant role in this document.

He also underlined the vitality of moving towards electronic customs.

The Afghan official for his part proposed the formation of a joint working group to explore avenues of mutual economic collaboration.

The joint comprehensive cooperation document, that was prepared around five years ago and covers political, security, economic, cultural and social spheres, is an important issue for Iran and Afghanistan.

Heading a high-ranking delegation including Afghan political, economy, and security officials, Atmar arrived Tehran on June 21 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Zarif and other Iranian senior officials.

