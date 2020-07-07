Govt. to develop trade with Pakistan amid outbreak

Spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, has severely affected trade and economic activities of all countries especially border trade between Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan but cooperation and collaboration of senior officials of the two countries gave a new spirit to bilateral trade exchanges.

Determination of officials of the two countries did not allow COVID-19 to prevent continuation of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

In this regard, the recent decision taken by Pakistani government for reopening four other border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a turning point in cooperation of the two countries and opens a new chapter of cooperation in border trade exchange despite corona condition.

Earlier, spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that imports and exports via three trade borders in Sistan and Baluchestan province shared with neighboring Pakistan were completely reopened.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that three marketplaces of Rimdan, Kuhak, and Pishin in Sistan and Baluchestan province were completely reopened for import and export activities.

Iran’s trade with neighboring Pakistan has returned to the normal condition, he said, adding, “in addition, Iran’s Madru, Mahirud and Milak border crossings shared with Afghanistan are busy active for trade and business activities.”

The need for continuation of border exchanges between Iran and Pakistan and compilation of a joint program to overcome tough and difficult situation such as coronavirus pandemic is “inevitable’, so that senior ranking officials of the two countries take the said issue into serious consideration.

MA/IRN83845789