Incheh Borun rail border with Turkmenistan reopens after 4-month hiatus: IRICA

With admitting 30 wagons of export cement to Turkmenistan, the rail line of Incheh Borun to Turkmenistan was reopened after four-month hiatus, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated.

He went on to say that 30 wagons of cement, as weight as 1,950 tons, was exported from Incheh Borun Border in Golestan province to Turkmenistan on Tue. via rail and road routes.

Latifi further noted that six other wagons of products were exported from Lotfabad Customs in Khorasan Razavi province to neighboring Turkmenistan after four months.

More than 120 export products and commodities were exported to Turkmenistan via Sarakhs Border Crossing since last week, IRICA spokesman highlighted.

With the reopening of rail lines between Iran and Turkmenistan as well as inauguration of Friendship Bridge in Sarakhs Border Crossing, it is expected that road routes between the two countries will be reopened, he noted.

