‘Am I a Wolf?’ to take par in Hiroshima Intl. Animation Festival

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ won the first prize in the fifth edition of the 'Animation Marathon' film festival in Greece last year.

Hiroshima Animation Festival will be held 20 to 24 Aug 2020 in Hiroshima, Japan. Hiroshima Animation Festival is one of the most important animation festivals in the world. It is a biennial manifestation held in Hiroshima City in August, endorsed by Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (ASIFA). Under the spirit of LOVE & PEACE, the festival has been dedicating to the advancement of visual media art culture in general, by promoting international cross-cultural exchanges through the development of animation art. Today, Hiroshima Festival is considered one of the most respected animation festivals in the world along with the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Ottawa International Animation Festival, and Zagreb World Festival of Animated Films. It is also qualified as an Academy Award Short Film Festival.

