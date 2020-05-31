Two Iranian docs win at US' TAC film festival

‘Hafez and Goethe’ by Farshad Fereshteh-Hekmat received two honorable mentions in Animation and Special Effects and Cinematography categories, as well as the Best Music award at the US event.

This documentary explores the impacts of Hafez and Goethe, two of the most prominent poets of all time. “Hafez and Goethe” takes a closer look at how Hafez, a Persian poet writing in the 14th century, came to have a strong impact and influence on Goethe, a German poet writing in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Hafez’s influence is best explored through Goethe’s invaluable collection of poems called “West–Eastern Diwan.” This collection can be seen as an early example of the blending of Western and Eastern cultures in art.

“Vars” by Javad Vatani also received an honorable mention for its music composed by Christophe Rezai.

Vars focuses on one of Iran’s most historic features: the 70-year-old Veresk Bridge. At 360 feet high with a 216-foot span, when built-in 1936 the Vars Railway Bridge in Iran was an engineering and construction marvel, and changed the economic and social life of the region. Now, the construction warranties have finally run out, and the government is questioning whether to close down the bridge. A fascinating look at the bridge’s history and its impact on its community.

The 17th annual edition of the TAC Festival was held online on May 13-17, 2020.

MR/4937298