'The Garden’ wins at US’ Southeast Regional filmfest.

Written and directed by Amir-Hossein Riahi, ‘The Garden’ narrates the story of a man who lives with a conflict in his stomach that is the opposition of reason and emotion.

The animation has won second place for best short animations in the festival.

‘The Garden’ has been also selected to vie at the 2020 BeBop Channel Content Festival in the US which is slated to take place in multiple locations in Harlem, the US over four days on June 4-7, 2020.

The festival was held from May 31 to June 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, the US.

ZZ/4939168