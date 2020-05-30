‘Galena’ to go on screen at Sheffield Doc/Fest

Directed by Ezzatollah Parvazeh, ‘Galena’ is a 27-minute documentary film about the life of an old woman with the workers of a lead and silver mine. She lives in an uninhabited village near the lead and silver mine.

Sheffield Doc/Fest, short for Sheffield International Documentary Festival (SIDF), is an international documentary festival and Marketplace held annually in Sheffield, England.

The Festival includes film screenings, interactive and virtual reality exhibitions, talks & sessions, Marketplace & Talent for the funding and distribution of documentaries and development of filmmakers, unmissable live events, and its own awards. Since beginning in 1994, Doc/Fest has become the UK's biggest documentary festival and the third-largest in the world.

Sheffield Doc/Fest is now widely recognized as one of the top three documentary festivals in the world, and "the most significant documentary festival in Britain". The Festival has been voted one of the Top Five Coolest Documentary Film Festivals in the World by MovieMaker magazine.

The festival will be held on 7-12 June 2020.

