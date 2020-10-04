Iranian animation to be screened at Italian fest.

Made by the cutout technique, the eleven-minute animation is produced by Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults and is based on a story written by Susan Taghdis.

Maryam Kashkoolinia is an animator, university teacher, director, and chairperson of the Board of Directors of Iran Asiafa. She was attending the 41st Annecy Animation Festival as a jury in 2017. She had directed several short animations which have been selected in many festivals. She has been a member of the selection committee for several festivals as well as a jury member for the Annecy animation festival 2017 and also has been the head of Iran's Asifa since 2018.

The animation was screened at the 28th Zagreb Animafest from 28 September to 3 October 2020.

Sedicicorto International Short Film Festival, a festival dedicated to short films, was born in 2004. Since then the event is held every year at the beginning of October in Forli.

The Film Festival is divided into 5 competitive sections and accepts submissions of any short film produced after the beginning of the year. The maximum running time allowed is 35 minutes(including credits):

a) Movie – International Fiction Films and Documentaries

b) Animalab – International Animation and Experimental Films

c) Animare – International Animated Films for Children

d) Cortitalia – National Films of Any Genre

e) NO+D2 – National and International Films of Any Genre up to 2 minutes

