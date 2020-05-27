‘Am I a Wolf?’ to vie at animation festival in Portugal

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ won the first prize at the fifth edition of 'Animation Marathon' film festival in Greece last year.

The 20th-anniversary edition of the Lisbon Animation Festival is being celebrated this year with #MONSTRAatHOME, an online event running May 25 - 31.

This edition will feature sections and retrospectives that can be exhibited online, Including feature films, short films, student short films, super short films, short films for children and youth, series, and Portuguese short films.

MR/4935145