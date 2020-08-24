Iranian film 'Am I a Wolf?' wins at Hiroshima IntI. FilmFest.

‘Am I a Wolf?’ won the festival statuette and a cash prize of one million Japanese yen.

The reason for which the jury of this festival granted the award is that this animation blurs the boundaries between reality and theatrical and cinematic performances by using beautiful images and harmonic sounds.

Produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, so far, the short animation “Am I a Wolf?” has won 14 international awards.

'Am I A Wolf?' depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

Hiroshima Animation Festival was held 20 to 24 Aug 2020 in Hiroshima, Japan. Hiroshima Animation Festival is one of the most important animation festivals in the world. It is a biennial manifestation held in Hiroshima City in August, endorsed by Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (ASIFA). Under the spirit of LOVE & PEACE, the festival has been dedicating to the advancement of visual media art culture in general, by promoting international cross-cultural exchanges through the development of animation art.

Today, Hiroshima Festival is considered one of the most respected animation festivals in the world along with the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Ottawa International Animation Festival, and Zagreb World Festival of Animated Films. It is also qualified as an Academy Award Short Film Festival.

